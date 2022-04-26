WASHINGTON (WAND) - Over 120,000 pounds of ground beef products have been recalled by a New Jersey company over potential E. coli contamination.
The Lakeside Refrigerated Services products were produced from Feb. 1, 2022 to April 8, 2022, per a release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service. For a complete list of products and product codes involved in the recall, click here. Labels can be found here.
The USDA said the items subject to recall have establishment number "EST. 46841" in the USDA mark of inspection. They were shipped nationwide to retail locations.
Leaders discovered the issue in routine FSIS testing of imported products. There have been no confirmed reports of illness or adverse reactions from consumption of these products.
More information can be found here.
