DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The COVID-19 Response Fund has awarded another $125,500 to organizations in central Illinois.
The fifth round of grant money will cover 11 organizations. Funding is meant for community-based organizations who have experience providing essential services and support to local people.
The announcement came through the Community Foundation for the Land of Lincoln and United Way of Central Illinois. The money is administered in a partnership with the Pandemic Community Advisory Group.
Funds are going to the following organizations:
- The Salvation Army Clear Lake Corps and Community Center-$25,000
- Springfield Branch NAACP- $25,000
- Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Illinois- $19,000
- The Outlet- $18,000
- Pregnancy Care Center of Springfield, Inc.- $10,000
- YMCA of Springfield- $6,500
- Panhandle Food Pantry- $6,000
- Jacksonville Area Community Food Center- $5,000
- Pure Haven Family Resource Center- $5,000
- Kemmerer Village- $4,500
- Capital City Coalition- $1,500
Donors have contributed and pledged more than $530,000 to the COVID-19 Response Fund. Donations include $50,000 in seed funding from the Community Foundation and $250,000 from the Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund. A full list of contributors can be found here.
People can click here for more information or to donate to the fund. Donations can also be made to the United Way by texting "HELP NOW" to 40403.