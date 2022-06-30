SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)– U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) announced $14,446,505 for a variety of health care programs, initiatives, and community projects across the state.
“Illinois has a wide-range of initiatives and programs aimed at keeping residents healthy—from efforts to end the HIV epidemic, to preventing strokes and heart disease, to advancing our understanding and treatment of Alzheimer’s. This robust federal funding will help these programs, and the Illinoisans they serve, find support through health setbacks and hope in new treatments being developed,” said Durbin.
“Across the state, Illinoisans have access to incredible institutions and programs that are devoted to helping folks avoid, treat and research a wide variety of conditions and illnesses,” Duckworth said. “I’m proud to announce this support with Senator Durbin to ensure these institutions and programs have the resources they need to keep Illinoisans and their families healthy.”
A breakdown of the funding is as follows:
- Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Disorders Association, Inc. (The National Healthy Brain Initiative): $3,045,933
- University of Illinois (National Coordination Resource Center AETC Program): $3,803,158
- City of Chicago (Ending the HIV Epidemic: A Plan for America Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program): $2,482,980
- Illinois Department of Public Health (Diabetes and Heart Disease & Stroke Prevent Programs): $1,897,424
- Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago (Cooperative Agreements): $77,500
- ComWell (Community Project Funding): $250,000
- Rush University Medical Center (Prevention Epicenters Program: Protecting Patients from Inf): $1,697,292
- Rush University Medical Center (Community Project Funding): $999,718
- Loyola University Chicago (Biological Response to Environmental Health Hazards): $192,500
