DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur's fire department is claiming over $270,000 from Assistance to Firefighters federal grants announced Thursday.
The office of U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) said in a press release the money is coming from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in cooperation with the U.S. Fire Administration (USFA). The Decatur Fire Department is one of four departments in Illinois' 13th Congressional District to receive funding.
Exact grant amounts include:
- Cisco Fire Protection District: $2,380.95
- Decatur Fire Department: $271,090.91
- Godfrey Fire Protection District: $168,400.00
- Taylorville Fire Department: $887.62
Davis' office said departments are expected to use the money on items such as a Self Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) and Rapid Intervention Team (RIT) packs, along with other needs, depending on the department.
“I’m proud to support these grants in Congress because they are critical to helping our fire departments protect themselves and the citizens they serve," Davis said. "This is especially true amongst the coronavirus pandemic. Taxpayers in these communities pay into the system and it’s important they see the benefits."
