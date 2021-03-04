CHICAGO (WAND) - Over 27,000 of the more than 100,000 appointments available for COVID-19 vaccinations at the United Center in Chicago were filled within hours of being made available Thursday.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's press office said 27,819 appointments have been booked for older adults to get a first dose. Remaining appointments are reserved for people 65 and older until 4 p.m. Sunday.
Vaccine shots will be given out starting on March 9. The site will fully open on March 10 and operate for seven days a week over a period of eight weeks, according to NBC Chicago.
The federal government is assisting at the site.
To register, Chicago-area residents can go to the Zocdoc website or call the multi-lingual vaccination hotline at (312)746-4835. The hotline operates from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays.
People are warned to expect long wait times on the hotline. Officials said the city website is a more reliable way to book an appointment.
