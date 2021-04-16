URBANA TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WAND) - Over 50 rounds of ammunition were fired at a house in Urbana Township and a gas can was thrown through the window in an attempt to set it on fire early Friday.
The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office responded to Gurth Drive in Urbana Township around 1:30 a.m.
Deputies said an unknown suspect or suspects threw a gas can into a bedroom window in an attempt to start the home on fire. Over 50 rounds of ammunition were then fired into the home, also striking a neighboring home.
People were inside the house at the time, but no one was injured.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at 217-384-1213 or through the Sheriff’s Office mobile app. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS or through the Sheriff’s Office mobile app and has the potential be worth a reward of up to $1,000 if resulting in an arrest and conviction.
