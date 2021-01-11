(WAND)- U.S. Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth announce $843,870,238 in federal funding to support COVID-19 testing and vaccination distribution in Illinois.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is being awarded the funding as directed by the recently enacted Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.
“This federal funding for COVID-19 testing and vaccine distribution will provide essential support for our public health infrastructure as we confront one of the greatest public health undertakings in American history. It will help ensure Illinois can successfully and equitably deliver the vaccine to people in every corner of our state, and expand our testing efforts,” Durbin said. “We have more work to do, and Senator Duckworth and I remain committed to supporting Governor Pritzker and Mayor Lightfoot and providing our health departments and experts with the federal funding needed to get through this crisis.”
“Our state has now surpassed one million total COVID-19 cases, making it clear that we have more work to do to get to the other side of this crisis,” Duckworth said. “That work will need to include more widespread testing and vaccinations, and today’s federal investment is crucial to helping facilitate testing and distribute those vaccines efficiently and equitably across Illinois. I’ll keep working alongside Senator Durbin and state and local health officials to support Illinoisans, especially those from hard-hit communities, in slowing the spread of this deadly virus.”
The funding will be split between the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Chicago Department of Public Health.
IDPH will receive $574.308 million for COVID-19 testing and $90.158 million for vaccination distribution.
CDPH will receive $155.060 million for testing and $24.342 million for vaccine distribution.
