SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - On Friday Shelbyville Manor held their annual coat drive.
For the past 10 years, community members and organizations have donated coats to give to those in need in the Shelby County community. Jim Watton, coordinator for AJ's Fitness in the Therapy, said even in a small area like Shelby County there's a huge need to a coat drive.
"You can drive by the schools and see the kids don't have coats, but not only the kids the parents don't have coats," he said. "There's not a reason why they shouldn't have a coat.
Over 400 coats were hung up in the Therapy Gym for kids and adults to grab. Shelbyville Manor also had hats, gloves and shoes for those who needed them.
"There's a lot of single parents out there, maybe living paycheck to paycheck and they may be able to get their kid one, but not them. Nobody should be cold," Watton explained.
A number of organizations helped donate items for the drive. HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital's Mission Possible helped with Friday's coat drive. Patrick Nudo, Director of Finance, said the hospital gives back through their four core values. Once a month each department will pick a value and demonstrate that value to the community.
"It comes down to the golden rule, treat people the way you want to be treated," he said. "I've been blessed to not have to come to a coat drive to get a coat, so if I can make someone's day brighter I will."
The coat drive starts at 2 p.m. on Friday and goes until 4 p.m. There are coats of all sizes available for infants, kids, teens and adults. It's limited to one coat per person. Any coats left over will be donated to an organization in Tower Hill.