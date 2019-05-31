SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Over $3 million will go toward upgrades to a Springfield airport.
U.S. Sens. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Dick Durbin (D-IL) say the Abraham Lincoln Capitol Airport will receive $3,200,000 as part of a U.S. Department of Transportation grant. Airport leaders plan to install perimeter fencing and rehabilitate runways.
“This is a continuing effort to improve the infrastructure in Springfield and across central Illinois while supporting local jobs,” Duckworth said. “I will continue working with Senator Durbin to advocate for funding that spurs economic development throughout Illinois.”
Durbin says the airport has important needs that the funding will cover.
“The Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport is a critical economic engine and transportation link for the Springfield area. This funding will help improve access for travelers flying in and out of Springfield's airport,” Durbin said. “I will continue working with Senator Duckworth to ensure our state’s regional airports have the federal resources needed to succeed.”