CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Millions of federal dollars will help with a large transportation project in Champaign County.
An announcement from U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) said the U.S. Department of Transportation's Buses and Bus Facilities Grant Program is giving $17,275,000 to the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District. The money is for the Illinois Terminal Expansion Project.
Karl Gnadt, managing director for the MTD, called Wednesday's "pleasant surprise" a "big time" gain for the area. According to The News-Gazette, the terminal expansion has a $25 million cost, and the grant will cover most of that funding.
“Investing in our public transit systems means investing in jobs and economic growth," Davis said. "I'm proud to see Champaign-Urbana receive this highly competitive grant, which allows them to expand the Illinois Terminal through a innovative public-private partnership. As a member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, I will continue to be an advocate for projects that are critical to the communities they serve."
The terminal is part of a planned $250 million project, which organizers are calling The Yards, in downtown Champaign. Core Spaces is developing that project, which is expected to feature a 175-room hotel, a convention space and a potential arena for a Division I Fighting Illini hockey team, per the newspaper.
MTD leaders want to use the over $17 million to grow the Illinois Terminal and expand bus platforms, as well as create a parking garage and put together some funding for office and retail in The Yards.
Construction was estimated to start in 2020 and possibly be done in 2023, but Gnadt told The News-Gazette an exact timeline isn't yet clear.
Remaining steps for the project include a final agreement with Core Spaces and coming to inter-governmental terms with the city of Champaign. The newspaper said the city has a $35 million incentive package it created for The Yards.