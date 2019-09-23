ILLINOIS (WAND) – The Illinois government is claiming a planning grant of over $4.5 million to help fight the opioid problem in the state.
The money, which includes $4,559,743 in total, is from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) announced the grant in a press release.
The goal of the grant is to increase services for substance abuse disorder (SUD) treatment and recovery under Medicaid. In the words of the release, the intent is to grow the capacity of Medicaid providers to deliver those services with:
- An ongoing assessment of SUD treatment needs in Illinois
- Recruitment, training and technical assistance for Medicaid providers who offer the services
- Better reimbursement for and expansion of the number or treatment capacity of Medicaid providers
Opioid addiction is a deadly problem in the United States. More than 130 people die every day nationally every day from an opioid overdose, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse. In Illinois, 2017 statistics from the same source showed there were 2,202 overdose deaths that year involving opioids.
It has a negative economic impact as well, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimate the full “economic burden” or prescription opioid misuse across the nation is $78.5 billion annually.
“We are facing one of the worst drug epidemics in our history,” said Durbin. “This critical federal investment will help those on the frontlines battling opioid addiction and overdose in Illinois’ communities. Senator Duckworth and I will continue fighting for this important funding.”
“The opioid epidemic has taken far too many lives, and resolving this crisis requires a comprehensive effort from officials at every level of government and from local organizations,” Duckworth said. “I will continue working with Senator Durbin to ensure those treating and preventing opioid addiction have the resources and federal funding they need to serve their communities.”