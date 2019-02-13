ILLINOIS (WAND) – Some of a $101 million pot meant for homeless assistance programs is going to central Illinois communities.
U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) announced the funding Wednesday, which will go to over 400 programs in the state. It’s part of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Continuum of Care Program (CoC).
The senators say the money - $101,532,628 to be exact - will be distributed with an emphasis on people living “in places not meant for habitation”, those who use sheltering programs and people who are “at imminent risk of becoming homeless”.
“The recent record-breaking cold temperatures felt across Illinois serve as a potent reminder of the importance of ensuring that all people have access to safe and reliable housing,” Durbin said. “This critical federal funding will help thousands of individuals and families across Illinois get back on their feet. I applaud the work of these organizations and will continue fighting to ensure they receive support at the federal level.”
Dozens of programs in Champaign, Sangamon and Macon counties are receiving money. Chicago and Cook County are receiving a large slice for programs in those areas. See the PDF attached to this story for a full list.
“Individuals across Illinois rely on investments like these to gain access to affordable and reliable housing, Duckworth said. “Having a safe place to stay is an important first step for families to move forward with their lives. I will keep advocating for federal funding with Senator Durbin to help ensure these organizations receive the funding they need to assist some of our state’s most vulnerable residents.”