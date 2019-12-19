DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A grant of over $1 million will help add land to the Fort Daniel Conservation Area in Macon County.
The gift of $1,003,242, awarded by the Illinois Clean Energy Community Foundation, is going to the Macon County Conservation District. The plan is to add 180 acres to Fort Daniel, which is currently a 200-acre area.
"The property will be restored to native wildlife habitat over the next several years, and 1.4 miles of Big Creek will be preserved," said Macon County Conservation District Executive Director Richie Wolf. "An important aspect of this addition is the ability to protect the creek itself, as clean water and clean air are key to survival for both wildlife and people. And Big Creek is a tributary that feeds into Lake Decatur, the public water supply for the City of Decatur.
“The Macon County Conservation District is proud to be able to set aside this land for wildlife and human enjoyment. It is a vital part of our mission to promote the conservation of natural and cultural resources by acquiring and restoring native ecosystems."
The added land is expected to also add future trails meant for hiking, cross-country skiing and bird and wildlife watching. Several years of restoration will happen before the land is available to the public.
“The new property will be a magnificent addition to Fort Daniel Conservation Area,” said Darrel Parish, President of the Macon County Conservation District Board of Trustees. “The Conservation District is grateful for the opportunity to acquire this land and to the Clean Energy Community Foundation for making it possible.”
Fort Daniel Conservation Area currently includes 4.5 miles of scenic hiking trails in forest and prairie habitats, a conservation district press release said. A pavilion, picnic tables and playground can also be found there.
Fort Daniel is free to the public all year for educational programs, family events and outdoor recreation. More information can be found at this link.