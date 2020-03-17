(WAND) – More than 5,000 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the U.S., according to NBC News.
The greatest number of cases are in California (412), New York (950) and Washington (908) as of Tuesday.
Other states are now reporting more than 100 cases, including Illinois, Georgia, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Colorado, Florida and New Jersey.
Nationwide there have been 94 deaths so far.
In Illinois there has been one death.
Gov. JB Pritzker is expected to address the public during his 2:30 p.m. daily briefing on any new cases in the state. WAND-TV will have the press conference live on Facebook.