(WAND) – A food company is recalling hummus products over concerns of a possible health hazard.
The Food and Drug Administration says Pita Pal Foods LP is recalling dozens of types of hummus because of possible Listeria monocytogenes – an organism capable of causing serious and possibly fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, or others who have weakened immune systems. The organism was discovered at the Pita Pal manufacturing facility in an FDA inspection.
Listeria monocytogenes can also cause short-term symptoms like high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea in healthy people, according to an FDA release.
A full list of recalled products is available on the FDA website. The company is only recalling the product out of an “abundance of caution”, the FDA said, as no illnesses have been reported yet.
Products affected in the recall were distributed across the United States and to United Arab Emirates. People have bought them are asked to return them for a full refund. Questions can go to the company by calling (832)803-9295 or by email at products@pitapal.com.