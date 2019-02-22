MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Troopers seized over 110 pounds of cocaine and arrested two people in an interstate traffic bust.
State police say the arrests happened Thursday, when a trooper stopped a truck-tractor semi-trailer as it headed northbound on I-55 near Towanda. The stop was to conduct a motor carrier safety inspection, but the trooper alerted to possible criminal activity and had a K-9 search for scents. The K-9 alerted to the smell of illegal drugs.
Troopers say the drugs were hidden in the legitimate freight in the trailer.
Both suspects are from California, troopers say. They include 35-year-old Murrieta man Brandon Weise and 36-year-old Desert Springs man Miguel Martinez. They face charges of controlled substance trafficking, delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.
Bond for each person is set at $500,000. They are in custody in the McLean County Jail.