(WAND) - WAND has a planned maintenance period for tower work from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday May 7.
This maintenance will require the transmitter to be turned off. Over the air recipients will be unable to receive the WAND-TV signal.
Those with direct feeds from our studio location will not be affected. In the afternoon on Thursday, time undetermined, there will be another brief outage to allow the crew to pass safely by our antenna. The second outage is estimated to last 15 to 20 minutes or less.
