(WAND) - More options are now available for what people can purchase with their tax-free health savings or flex spending accounts.
Law changes included in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which injected $2 trillion into the economy and into the pockets of American adults, provide new flexibility. People no longer need a prescription to use health savings account funds on common over-the-counter medicines, such as acetaminophen or ibuprofen, or heartburn medications, allergy relief products and other items.
Feminine hygiene products are also included, such as tampons or pads.
The changes are retroactive to the start of 2020, meaning people who already made purchases from these accounts on such products could be reimbursed if they have receipts.