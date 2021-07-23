CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) - In the past month, the Clinton Police Department said they've been able to help 2 people through their Safe Passage Program.
The Safe Passage Program has been in the community for 5 years. In those years the department has only helped 2 people suffering from addiction. However, in the past month Chief Ben Lowers said they've had 2 more people reach out asking for assistance.
"We provide the bridge between the addict and the resources available to get them the help they need," he told WAND News.
During a time when overdoses and overdose deaths are on the rise. Chief Lowers said he's noticed more interested in the Safe Passage Program after the community recently enacted the neighborhood watch.
"We will certainly stand in your corner and put you in connection with the right people and the right resources to get you where you need to be."
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported last year 93,000 people died from overdose in the U.S. The agency translated that to an average of more than 250 deaths each day, or roughly 11 every hour. The Gateway Foundation in Springfield works with people fighting drug and alochol addiction. Merceds Kent, Clinical Supervisor for Springfield Outpatient Program said the pandemic took a toll on those fighting addiction.
"Addiction is a disease of isolation and the opposite of addition is not recovery, the opposite of addiction is it's connection."
The COVID-19 pandemic forced many to rethink their way of life. For Gateway Foundation they were forced to move services online, which Kent says now is a blessing because they are able to connect with more people.
