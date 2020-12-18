SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WAND) - The CDC reports an increase of fatal drug overdoses across the United States, and the driving factor behind the rise is synthetic opioids.
Mercedes Kent, clinical supervisor with the Gateway Foundation, said many people have no idea what they are actually getting when buying drugs.
"Part of it is because of the fentanyl that is coming into the county," Kent said. "It's easy to manufacture. It's a synthetic opioid and it's significantly stronger than heroin."
Illinois alone has seen a 20 percent increase in overdose deaths since 2019, but Kent said they are not all related to synthetic opioids.
"I know methamphetamine has been on the rise the last few years," Kent said. "We do have a lot of different rural communities where the methamphetamine use is widespread."
Kent said in 2020, the Gateway Foundation has seen a high number of patients.
"I definitely think there's been an increase," Kent said. "We've also seen an increase in persons who've had more recent overdoses."
According to Kent, the pandemic has been a trigger, leading some people to relapse.
"People are having a hard time coping with it, and so substance users cope with their drug of choice," Kent said.
Another factor is the cold weather. Kent said the winter months only make it more stressful for those struggling with addiction.
"There's something to be said about when it's dark out at four at night, and when it's cold. There's not as many activities to do," Kent said. "We kind of have the triangle of Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's Eve, which is kind of the Bermuda triangle of relapse."
Kent said the one thing anyone can do to help is to buy and carry Narcan.
"You never know what you're going to come across. You could be walking through a parking lot, you just never know," Kent said. "I've had that experience before, and it's very scary. In my family, everyone is getting Narcan in their stocking this year."
