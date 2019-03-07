DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Overlook Adventure Waterpark in Decatur has been delayed again.
The Decatur Park District said the continuous freezing temperatures and severe central Illinois winter were a contributing factor. The opening date has been pushed back to summer 2020.
Phil Cochran, Park District Project Construction Manager stated, “This winter’s conditions have been some of the harshest for site construction we’ve had in many, many years. Contractors onsite have worked diligently, however the issues that come with severe weather cannot be overcome.”
This summer Fairview Family Aquatics Center will be the public pool for the 2019 season.
“Fortunately, at the end of the season last year the Board had the foresight to request that Fairview Pool be winterized in the interest of being prepared for a weather occurrence like this. Thankfully our community will have access to a public pool this summer,” said Bill Clevenger, Executive Director of the Decatur Park District.