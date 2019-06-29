DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The cause of an overnight fire in Danville is under investigation.
Danville Fire Department Captain Sparks says the call came in around 11:40 Friday night for the home at 920 Harmon Street. He says when fire crews got on scene, the home was already fully involved with flames.
The Captain says no one was home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported. The house is considered a total loss.
Sparks says the fire was a two-alarm fire. In total there were 18 firefighters, 4 engines, a truck, and two command cars that responded.
Again, the Captain says the fire's cause is undetermined at this time.