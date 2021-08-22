CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- One person is wounded after a shooting in Champaign Saturday night.
At 11:28 p.m., Champaign police responded to the 100 block of East Green Street on reports of a shooting.
Upon arrival, officers located a 20-year-old male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and began providing medical aid. The victim was transported to a local hospital and taken into surgery in critical condition.
Multiple Illini-Alerts were sent out Saturday evening warning students and faculty on the University of Illinois' to avoid the area. The last alert was sent at 12:07 a.m. saying the suspect of the shooting had left the area.
The preliminary investigation indicates there was a gathering of individuals when the victim was fired upon and shot. Multiple cars were additionally damaged by gunfire, and police recovered more than 50 casings from the scene.
Any resident or business in the nearby area with exterior surveillance camera systems is encouraged to notify the police department. No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing.
