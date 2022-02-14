DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - An overturned cement mixer in Decatur slowed down traffic and forced authorities to redirect vehicles.
After 3 p.m. Monday, police and firefighters were on the scene at Mound Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Eastbound traffic in the area was getting redirected at 3:40 p.m.
Crews were getting ready at that time to turn the truck back upright with a tow truck.
It's unclear at this time if there are any injuries.
