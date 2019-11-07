DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - An overturned semi-truck on a Decatur exit ramp closed traffic lanes Thursday night.
Firefighters said the driver, who was hauling corn in their truck, was in the southbound lanes from Route 51 and on a ramp at the eastbound I-72 exit when they drove too fast and overturned. A WAND-TV crew saw the truck still in the road at about 7:15 p.m.
Crews responded earlier at around 6 p.m. and found a small amount of fuel in the road as well as some corn, which went into a ditch. They were able to remove the fuel and shut off the tank.
The driver refused medical treatment at the scene.
At 7:40 p.m., firefighters said the southbound lanes on the ramp would likely still be closed for several more hours, but they did not have an exact estimate.