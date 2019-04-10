DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - One day after the Macon County Health Department issued a cease and desist order to the soon to open Castro's Tex-Mex Grill, the department said he could face a misdemeanor charge and could be in jeopardy of not opening on time.
WAND News reached out to the health department after Jackson Castro took down the order posted on his restaurant door Tuesday. They say removing the document carries a penalty and is considered a Class C misdemeanor. It's not clear if any action on the removal has been taken. If action is taken he could face 30 days in jail and a $1,500 fine.
The station also asked the department if Castro had requested the proper paper work to being operating his restaurant and bar. They say the paperwork was filed on Wednesday, the day after he received the order to stop serving the public. Originally Castro said the restaurant was scheduled to open in November 2018 and has since been pushed back multiple times. Most recently Castro announced his opening date would be April 28. However, the health department said it could take two to three weeks for the approval process to be completed for Castro's Tex-Mex Grill to open, if the health department approves his request.
Before the health department placed the sign up they received information that he was violating sanitation regulations.
“We placed a cease and desist order on Castro’s Tex-Mex door earlier today because we received information that he was providing food and drinks to the public. He does not hold a valid Macon County Food Sanitation License," said the Macon County Health Department.
On Tuesday evening, WAND was attempting to conduct a live broadcast on the sidewalk in the Oakwood District and Castro threatened to sabotage the broadcast. Police were called and handled the disturbance without incident. During the broadcast you can hear Castro yelling in the background.
