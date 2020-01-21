(WAND) - Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne announced Tuesday he is battling Parkinson's disease.
Osbourne said he was diagnosed with the neurodegenerative disorder last February.
"It's been terribly challenging for us all. I did my last show New Year's Eve at The Forum," Osbourne, 71, said referring to his Dec. 31, 2018 show in Los Angeles. "Then I had a bad fall. I had to have surgery on my neck, which screwed all my nerves."
Osbourne was hospitalized in February following complications from the flu.
Osbourne has stage 2 Parkinson's. "It's not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination, but it does affect certain nerves in your body," his wife Sharon Osbourne said. "And it's, it's like you have a good day, a good day, and then a really bad day."
Osbourne announced back in November that his "NO MORE TOURS 2" tour, would be pushed to October. It was supposed to start this month.
During his time with heavy metal band Black Sabbath, Osbourne became known as "The Prince of Darkness."