Gas prices have steadily climbed higher this year, and Americans are now paying more than they have the past seven years.
The national average price for a gallon of gas stood at $3.22 on Wednesday, according to AAA, which is the highest since at least October 2014. In some places, customers are paying even more.
In California, the average price is more than a dollar higher at $4.42. In the state’s Mono County, prices have topped $5.
Demand for petroleum products plummeted in 2020 as the pandemic shut economies worldwide, prompting producers to turn off the taps.
Though demand has recovered as people hit the road and business are back open, supply has remained constrained. Producers have been slow to return barrels to the market, and Hurricane Ida exacerbated the supply and demand imbalance when it knocked production in the Gulf of Mexico offline.
