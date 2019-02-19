CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A pro-Chief Illiniwek group has organized another "Paint the Hall Chief!" event for Saturday's Illini game at State Farm Center.
Students for Chief Illiniwek, a registered student organization at the University of Illinois, posted a notice online asking fans to "Honor the spirit of Chief Illiniwek" by wearing Chief gear to the 11 a.m. basketball game against Penn State, the News Gazette reports.
The group hosted a similar event last year on Senior Night.
Last year, Chief opponents demanded the university put a stop the event and to force the group to stop using officially trademarked Chief images to advertise it.
However, the university called the event and its promotion free speech.
State Farm Center rules ban any protests inside the center. They are limited to designated outdoor areas that do not block exits or entrances.