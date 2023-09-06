WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WAND) — A pair of people arrested in Warrensburg are being investigated for approximately thirty Burglary to Motor Vehicle reports.
Early Wednesday morning, the Warrensburg Police Department was called to investigate a report of two people breaking into vehicles. The department detained the two suspects near the intersection of South Washington and East Main Street.
The Macon County Sheriff's Office responded to assist.
Further reports surfaced that resulted in the two people being arrested for numerous counts of Burglary to Motor Vehicle. As of Wednesday night, Warrensburg PD was investigating approximately twenty burglary reports. The Macon County Sheriff's Office was investigating another ten Burglary to Motor Vehicle reports that occurred in the Niantic and Harristown area.
No further information has been released at this time.
