PANA, Ill. (WAND) - Pana Community Hospital has reported four positive cases of COVID-19 among hospital employees.
Contact tracing has been completed.
Anyone with an exposure concern has been notified, the hospital said in a release.
The hospital is fully functional and open for walk-in and emergency traffic.
Pana Community Hospital reports all required COVID-19 information directly to the Christian County Health Department which is then relayed to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
