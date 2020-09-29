PANA, Ill. (WAND) - A Pana couple is seeking change at the local level after recent homophobic attacks targeted them at home.
Luke and John McQuillan have lived in the Pana area for about five years and have been together for about eight. They said recently, two cars drove by while they worked in their yard, with people in two different cars screaming slurs at them and threatening them.
"We have even stayed up at night taking shifts to stay comfortable so we know what is going on," John said.
The couple has notified police, who have stepped up patrols, and installed security cameras as an added safety precaution.
They've also been working to turn this negative situation into a positive. They've started a local chapter of PFLAG - a support organization for friends and family of people who are lesbian and gay - and hope the move will lead to some local changes. Click here for more information about PFLAG.
"It takes more than just existing. You have to put your money where your mouth is and speak out against hate and against inequality," Luke said.
Things haven't been all negative for the couple, though. On Tuesday, about a dozen communities members drove by to show support. It was a parade of cars decorated with pride colors... and horns blaring, too!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.