PANA, Ill. (WAND) - The head coach of the Pana High School football team, Trevor Higgins, is awarding scholarships in memory of his 4-year-old son.
Evan Michael Higgins died in an accident over the summer.
The family said Evan loved music, riding his gator, trains, and anything to do with sports. He especially loved the Panther Football team.
The Higgins family has decided to give away two $500 scholarships to any senior football player who meets the following criteria:
- The player has a GPA of 3.0 or above
- The player must have never been suspended from the team during their four year playing career
- The player must write a paragraph that includes any and all volunteer work, community service work, other sports or activities they were involved in, and their future plans and how the money will help them.
Once a student is awarded the scholarship, they will receive the money after the school has proof of the first semester grades in college.
Four of Evan's family members will read the submissions and select two.
It will be announced at the end of school year banquet.
Paragraphs should be turned into the high school office or Coach Higgins.