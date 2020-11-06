PANA, Ill. (WAND) - A Pana Head Start employee has tested positive for COVID-19.
In response, the Chris-Mont EMA said the facility has closed through Nov. 16. Additional disinfection will be completed during the closure.
The Christian County Health Department is working on completing contact tracing, the EMA said. All students and staff will be affected, officials said, and they will be contacted and told detailed instructions as soon as possible. This will include a two-week quarantine for all children and staff that were recently in attendance at the facility.
"If you should receive a voicemail from the health department, please call them back as soon as possible on the number given," the EMA said.
Anyone who starts to feel sick or has a COVID-19 health concern should call their physician for further guidance or the Christian County Health Department at (217)824-4113 ext. 111 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Friday.
Pana Head Start is located at 721 E. Washington St. in Pana.
"Pana Head Start plans on reopening on Nov. 17, 2020, and would like to thank everyone for their prayers and support as they navigate through COVID-19," an EMA press release said.
