PANA, Ill. (WAND) - Pana High School is on lockdown after a note was found on a high school bathroom stall that read, “There is a shooter in the school right now.”
The Pana Police Department has been contacted and is helping school administration by going to each classroom to dismiss students.
Students are in the process of being transported to safe locations as indicated in the school’s crisis management plan.
As a precaution, Pana Jr. High is also on a lockdown.
WAND News is working to gather more information and will update this story.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
