PANA, Ill. (WAND) - A student at Pana High School has tested positive for COVID-19.
The student was in attendance at the high school on Monday, Sept. 28, but not on Tuesday.
The district became aware of the positive test on Wednesday, Sept. 30.
As a result of contact tracing, 11 students will be quarantining for 14 days. It was determined that no staff needed to quarantine.
Every student who needs to quarantine was contacted by the school district and is advised to follow up with the Christian County Health Department.
The district resumed classes on Thursday, Oct. 1.
