PANA, Ill. (WAND) - The Christian County Health Department will host COVID-19 Drive-Thru testing in Pana for two days next week.
The testing site will be on the Tri-County Fair Grounds Monday and Tuesday. Hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
It's free and anyone can get tested. No appointments are necessary. Insurance is not required.
Residents should enter the East Gate off of Fairground Road. Signs will be posted.
