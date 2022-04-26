SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Pana man was arrested and charged with making terroristic threats.
Officials said William Carnahan, 40, made threats against a business. The States Attorney's Office said it would not specify the name or address of the business.
Carnahan was charged on April 25 with two counts of Falsely Making a Terrorist Threat, Class 1 Felonies with a sentencing range of 4 to 15 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections if he were to be convicted.
The charges allege that Carnahan verbally threatened to return to the unnamed address with a gun and knowingly created the impression or belief that a terrorist act was about to be committed.
Bond was set at $75,000.
Carnahan will appear in court on May 18 for a preliminary hearing.
The case was investigated by the Shelbyville Police Department.
