(WAND) - A jury took only ten minutes to find a Pana man guilty of running from police officers.
Brian M. Mahnke was found guilty of Aggravated Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Peace Officer, a Class 4 felony.
Mahnke failed to appear in court and the trial went forward without him.
On August 2, 2019, a Shelby County Sheriff’s Department deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Mahnke, whose license was suspended. Mahnke fled from the deputy, reaching speeds greater than 80 mph and disobeying four stop signs in Shelbyville.
The vehicle traveled into Pana and was lost north of Oconee. A female passenger tried to get out of the vehicle several times during the 35 minute pursuit, but was not able to escape.
Once the vehicle ran out of gas, the passenger called the police to report that Mahnke had fled on foot. Mahnke was arrested more than two months later on an arrest warrant issued on this case.
Mahnke will be sentenced on June 23, 2021. He faces up to six years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
