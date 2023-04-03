Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Considerable clouds this morning. Some decrease in clouds later in the day. Slight chance of a rain shower. High around 75F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Storms may produce some hail. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.