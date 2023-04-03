CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - One person was killed, and two others were injured in a Christian County crash Saturday.
The crash happened on Illinois Route 29 between East 900 North Rd. and North 1900 East Road near Owaneco around 5:20 p.m.
Police said a Dodge Caravan driven by 50-year-old Scott McDonald of Pana was traveling north on Illinois Route 29. A Ford Eco Sport driven by 64-year-old Susie Brun of Assumption was traveling south at the same location. Brun had a passenger in her vehicle, 49-year-old Karen Lacefield of Minier.
Illinois State Police troopers said McDonald tried to pass another vehicle and hit Brun's vehicle head on.
McDonald was pronounced dead at the scene.
Brun and Lacefield were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
This crash is still under investigation.
