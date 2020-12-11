FAYETTE COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Pana man was killed and another person was injured in a Fayette County crash Thursday night.
It happened at 1450 East southbound near 2900 North just before 10 p.m.
Troopers said the the vehicle was going south on 1450 East near 2900 North, negotiating a curve, when it ran off the road to the left and flipped.
The 24-year-old driver, from Pana, was taken to the hospital with injuries.
One passenger, a 28-year-old from Pana, was killed in the crash.
Another passenger, a 27-year-old from Pana, was not hurt.
WAND News is withholding the names of all occupants of the vehicle while the family of the deceased is notified.
