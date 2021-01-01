PANA, Ill. (WAND) - An organization in Pana has spent the last eight years revitalizing and restoring the town.
Pana Pride has a mission to invest in the community by doing a variety of work on buildings, economic development and community outreach.
"All roads end here and I think that is the direction we as Pana Pride has tried to move to promote the community and take interest in itself and also people outside to take interest in our community," said Tom Dean, former president of the organization.
Over 2020, with the community's help, Pana Pride was able to demolish five dilapidated homes.
"We are not giving up, we are trying to repair Pana," said A.J. Wiss, ordinance enforcement officer with the city of Pana.
The group plans to move forward in the coming year to work on downtown development with a new travel center that will use a full city block and invest in retail and industrial companies.
"We've seen deterioration of this town within itself and we are basically standing up and saying we have had enough and we are trying to make something back out of it like it used to be," said Bob Holthaus, economic development chairman for Pana Pride.
However, the group said it couldn't do the work it has been able to do without the community's support. Leaders said after recent years of demolishing homes, they've noticed homeowners in the community have started to invest in their own properties and sprucing them up.
For more information about Pana Pride, its journey can be followed on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.