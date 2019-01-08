PANA, Ill. (WAND) - The Pana Police Department is tipping its hat to the Shelby County Sheriff's Department for their help in stopping a police chase.
Pana officers tried to stop a vehicle at Route 16 east of the Route 51 junction in Pana around 9:20 p.m. New Year's Eve.
The vehicle matched a description with a residential burglary suspect inside.
The driver of the vehicle was later identified as Alan Logsdon.
Police said Logsdon refused to stop and fled in his vehicle.
Pana officers followed Logsdon with lights and sirens, but he continued into Shelby County.
The Shelby County Sheriff's Department and Shelbyville Police Department responded and helped chase him between Tower Hill and Shelbyville.
Once just west of Shelbyville and south of the airport, Logsdon continued down a gravel road and pulled into a corn field.
The Shelby County Sheriff's Department used their K-9 Unit to help track down and arrest three people from the vehicle.
Police said they found meth and drug paraphernalia inside.
After an investigation, 28-year-old Aimee Miller and 28-year-old Charles Wafford were released.
36-year-old Logsdon was charged with Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Driving while License Revoked. Logsdon was transported to Christian County Correctional Center.
Police said it turned out none of the subjects are believed to be involved in the on-going burglary investigation.