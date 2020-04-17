PANA, Ill. (WAND) - A man and woman have been arrested after a Thursday afternoon fire in Pana, officials say.
The Christian County Sheriff's office and the Illinois State Fire Marshal began an investigation on 40-year-old Eric J. Klein and 39-year-old Lenna M. Grissom from Pana for arson.
According to the Christian County State's Attorney, Mike Havera, Klein and Grissom are responsible for the arson on Thursday at a house at 2690 East 250 N. Road in Pana.
The information states, the pair committed the arson by means of fire and causing damage to the home.
According to the Pana Fire Chief, the home was nearly fully engulfed by flames and smoke when crews arrived to the scene at 2690 E. 250 North Road in Pana.
The unoccupied is considered a total loss.
Both suspects are being held in the Christian County Jail.