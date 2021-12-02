PANA, Ill. (WAND) - The holiday spirit is alive and well in Pana, where a Facebook group rallied together to raise more than $72,000 to put on a Christmas light display.
"We're extremely blessed. The outpouring of support for this," Pattie Gatons told WAND.
Gatons was excited to move a few dozen light displays from the local fairgrounds to Kitchell Park with the group Pana Pride.
"Had to haul them from the fairgrounds and we brought them into the park, and we housed them, made sure that they were working - if they weren't working, we refurbished the lights," Gatons explained.
What Gatons didn't know was just days later, a Facebook post by a local couple about buying a new piece for the display would take off.
"When we purchased the light, we posted it on Facebook and $72,000 later, we have the park full of lights," Nick Kroeline explained.
Just hours after Kroeline and his wife posted on Facebook, the messages and donations started pouring in. Dozens of neighbors were anxious to buy a display of their own for the park.
"We made that post and asked if anyone else wanted to purchase a display and we would assist. We were busy for the next 48 hours," Kroeline added.
With Nick and his wife Amanda helping coordinate purchases, the displays started arriving in town.
"The first truck that got here was like Santa on Christmas morning. We were all excited to see what they brought," Gatons told WAND News.
Pana Pride volunteers have since been hard at work getting Kitchell Park ready.
"It started maybe three weeks ago and we've been out here every weekend, and every day for the last two weeks trying to get everything set up and ready," Kroeline said.
Now, with more than 150 displays set up, Pana Pride is ready to make the town sparkle. They'll officially turn the lights on Saturday with a December To Remember event.
"Come early because there's going to be a lot of people and we look forward to seeing everyone," Kroeline added.
The event will kick off with crafts and activities at 1 p.m. Saturday before the lights are turned on at 5 p.m.
Starting next week, drivers can make their way through Kitchell Park from 5-9 p.m. on weekdays and 5-10 p.m. on weekends.
