PANA, Ill. — In a release posted on their Facebook, Pana Community Unit School District No. 8 announced that it has been given the green light to resume normal school activity on Thursday.
The school was placed on lockdown earlier today when a note was found in a high school bathroom stall that read, “There is a shooter in the school right now.”
The Pana Police Department assisted the school administration in carrying out the crisis management plan.
As of 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, PPD gave the go-ahead to resume school. Superintendent Jason J. Bauer, said there were no known threats to school security or safety.
