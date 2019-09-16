SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A crash between a truck and van claimed a Pana woman's life, troopers said.
An Illinois State Police press release said a hay mower pulled by a 2002 Dodge truck hit a guard rail at 3:02 p.m. Monday on U.S. 51 northbound at Shelby County Road 000N, causing the truck and mower to veer into the opposite lane and hit a 1999 Chevrolet van head-on.
Troopers said the 28-year-old driver of the Chevrolet, who was the only person in the van, died. They said her identity will be released by the Shelby County Coroner's Office.
Ramsey man Edward A. Derler, 74, was driving the Dodge and went to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Carylon C. Derler, 76, was a passenger in that vehicle.
Troopers said they cited Edward Derler for improper lane usage.