DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur daycare is set to close its doors at the end of August.
Macon Resources Inc. President and CEO Amy Bliefnick told WAND News on Tuesday because of the pandemic, MRI was forced to close its doors at the Kid's Connection Daycare.
"COVID hit everyone hard and it hit our agency," she shared.
Kid's Connection serves 42 kids in its daycare. Bliefnick said staffing was the main reason for closing the doors.
"We had a tough decision," she said. "I know it's hard for families."
MRI plans to suspend the program at the end of August when Decatur Public Schools starts its free after school care program. However, for Mt. Zion mother Nicole Wilson, her 16-year-old son doesn't have that option to go to the DPS aftercare program.
"It's hard enough having special needs children, but to lose the only support you have is devastating," Wilson said.
Wilson told WAND News she got the call on Friday that the daycare was shutting down. She said it was hard to process and she still hasn't wrapped her head around the fact that the agency her son has gone to for 10 years is closing.
"I don't know what I'm going to do," she said.
Wilson's son Hayden has down syndrome. So, the past year has been difficult for him especially with the pandemic. The loss of daycare will have a major impact on him, Wilson shared.
"This is his routine. Just like a lot of special needs kids routine is huge," she said.
Bliefnick told WAND News there are no plans to bring the daycare back. She said her focus will be on the future of MRI and moving the agency forward.
"COVID was hard on everyone," she said. "There are a lot of things we didn't want to happen and I think MRI's biggest mission is serving kids with developmental disabilities."
The daycare was able to stay open during the pandemic, but wasn't able to survive. Kid's Connection Daycare is set to close at the end of August or beginning of September. Bliefnick hopes by giving a nearly 2 months notice, families will have the time to find another option.
