(WAND)- As coronavirus cases surge across the globe, many countries are reinstating travel restrictions. But for international students, studying in the United States, that means more time away from loved ones.
"I have not traveled outside the U.S. since then," Vindhyawasini Prasad, a graduate student at the University of Illinois explained.
Prasad now hasn't seen his family in more than two years.
"I have two small nieces and I haven't seen them yet. They were born after the pandemic started, so they're only 1 1/2 years," Prasad told WAND News.
In addition to not meeting his two nieces, Prasad has also missed countless family gatherings because of pandemic travel restrictions.
"I don't think I'm going to visit them in the next 1 year as well, because my visa is expiring soon," Prasad added.
But the University of Illinois was also dealing with the opposite problem throughout the pandemic.
"Many of our students were taking classes and engaging with us remotely from their home country," Martin McFarlane told WAND.
The director of International Student and Scholar Services said the U.S. government worked to support these students, by ensuring their visas stayed in tact while they were stuck abroad.
"So they didn't lose their visa status, they didn't lose their ability to come back to the US just because they were trapped, in many ways, in their home country," McFarlane added.
He was tasked with serving both those students stuck halfway across the globe, and those stuck in the U.S.
"One of the things we did was start time zone advising. So our staff volunteered to work different hours and be online at their homes answering questions live," McFarlane explained.
This access to his staff was, and still is, critical- as information about variants, quarantining and testing changes by the day.
"The biggest role that our office has right now is to make sure international students and scholars are well informed about what they can and can't do- and when they can do it," McFarlane said.
He's now as tuned in as ever before, ready to guide students through visa and vaccine requirements that seem to evolve as quickly as the virus itself.
"We can never guarantee anything and we have to be ready to change both our policies, procedures and the information we give, at a moment's notice," he said.
Despite these challenges, McFarlane said this fall semester- 4,500 international students arrived on the Urbana Champaign campus. That's 1,000 more international students than any previous year at the U of I.
