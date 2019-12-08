The wife of Papa John's founder John Schnatter filed for divorce on Thursday. According to NBC News she says her marriage with the unemployed former pizza executive is "irretrievably broken."
Schnatter and Annette Cox, 59, married in April 1987, and separated earlier this year in April. This according to papers the wife's attorney Melanie Straw-Boone wrote that were filed in Oldham Circuit Court and obtained by NBC News.
The couple have two children and share unspecified real estate holdings, the filing said.
Schnatter stepped down as Papa John's CEO in 2017 after reports surfaced that he uttered a racial slur during a corporate conference call. Schnatter said the recording occurred without his consent which led to him suing the advertising firm that shared the audio.
The lawsuit claims that Laundry Service leaked excerpts of the conference call, which broke a nondisclosure agreement.